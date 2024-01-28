Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 13,803 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 109.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

