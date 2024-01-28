Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

RSG opened at $171.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

