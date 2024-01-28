Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 244,427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 114,336 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 411,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 102,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,977,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $48.75 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

