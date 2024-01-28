Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,693 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:MOD opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $69.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

