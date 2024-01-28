Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) versus Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Head-To-Head Review

Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Free Report) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Proliance International alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proliance International and Innoviz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innoviz Technologies $6.03 million 46.21 -$126.87 million ($0.92) -1.84

Analyst Recommendations

Proliance International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innoviz Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Proliance International and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A Innoviz Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 121.89%.

Profitability

This table compares Proliance International and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proliance International N/A N/A N/A Innoviz Technologies -1,689.54% -76.16% -55.53%

Risk and Volatility

Proliance International has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Proliance International

(Get Free Report)

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Proliance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proliance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.