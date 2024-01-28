ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.72.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.08 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 831.30%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.