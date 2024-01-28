ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.69

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 7763767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $36,989,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,732 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $12,723,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 665,370 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

