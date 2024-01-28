ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.98

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 11051505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

