ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.95

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 2695017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

