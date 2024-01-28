ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.49

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 2463834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ProShares UltraShort S&P500 news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
