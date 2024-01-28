Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.43% of Prospect Capital worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 654.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $90,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,556,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,947,747.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

