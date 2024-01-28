Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. Prothena has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

