Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 330.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,912. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

