Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

PSA opened at $289.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

