Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives $9.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.09.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
