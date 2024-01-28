QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,548 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,913 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

