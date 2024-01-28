Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Quanta Services worth $72,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 42,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PWR opened at $196.30 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $147.33 and a one year high of $219.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

