Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Up 17.6% in January

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QRHC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 21,033 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $140,079.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $56,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,623 shares of company stock worth $70,913. Company insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth $77,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quest Resource

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.