Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,693 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Range Resources worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Range Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,845,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 949.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,099 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

