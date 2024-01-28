Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$177.93.

CNR opened at C$166.65 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

