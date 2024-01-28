Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $113.22 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

