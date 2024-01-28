Raymond James Raises Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $140.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares downgraded Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.56.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $119.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.10 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

