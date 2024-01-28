Raymond James Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $175.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.76.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

