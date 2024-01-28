Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $54.97 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.