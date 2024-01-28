RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 67.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,853,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.8 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $227.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($9.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.