ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $195.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMD. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.60.

Get ResMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $190.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.38. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after acquiring an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ResMed by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ResMed by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,501,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $244,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.