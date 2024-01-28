Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 133,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,510 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

