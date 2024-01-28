Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.