Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.41 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.52.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

