Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 157.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

