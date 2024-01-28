Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $93.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BOK Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.