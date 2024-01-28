Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $151.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

