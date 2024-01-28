Royal Bank of Canada Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.20.

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$7.62 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market cap of C$492.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.44.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

