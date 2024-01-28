Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.34. RLI has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

