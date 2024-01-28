Royal Bank of Canada Trims AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price to $10.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 981.98 and a beta of 1.42.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

