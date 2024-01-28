Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $130.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

