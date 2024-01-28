RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

