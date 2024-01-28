RTX (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.82.

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

RTX stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

