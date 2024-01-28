Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.81% of Safety Insurance Group worth $78,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.62%.

Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

