Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SGA opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.41. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

About Saga Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.