Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Saga Communications Stock Performance
Shares of SGA opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.41. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Saga Communications
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
See Also
