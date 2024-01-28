Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,530,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 131,833 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 403,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 195,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

