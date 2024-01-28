SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $176.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

