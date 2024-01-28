SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SBFG opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $107.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.74. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

