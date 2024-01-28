Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of Schneider National worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,028,000 after acquiring an additional 273,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,388,000 after acquiring an additional 227,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 297,850 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.94. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

