Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.25

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 39764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

