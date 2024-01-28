Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDFFree Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.