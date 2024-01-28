Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.