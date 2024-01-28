Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

