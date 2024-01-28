Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,611,000 after buying an additional 747,679 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,534 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,372,000 after acquiring an additional 163,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

