Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.00

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.96, with a volume of 251501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

