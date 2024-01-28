Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

